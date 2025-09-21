Remco Evenepoel wins third straight time-trial cycling world title

BELGIAN REMCO EVENEPOEL claimed a third consecutive time-trial title at the Road Cycling World Championships on Sunday, as Tadej Pogacar missed out on medal by less than two seconds.

Ireland’s Darren Rafferty finished in 23rd place in the Rwandan capital of Kigali, while current time-trial national champion Ryan Mullen finished three places further back. Both men will return to action in the 267km road race next Sunday.

Despite starting his race against the clock two and a half minutes after Pogacar, Evenepoel overtook the fading Tour de France winner in the closing stages to secure a dominant victory, with Australia’s Jay Vine second and Belgian Ilan Van Wilder snatching third by just 1.6sec.

Evenepoel won the 2023 time-trial in Glasgow and defended it in Zurich a year later, having also won the road race world title in Australia in 2022.

The 25-year-old’s latest success came a year after pulling off a spectacular double at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, winning both the road race and the time-trial.

He will be aiming to emulate that achievement in next week’s road race, where Pogacar is the hot favourite.

“I was on great form today, I hope I feel like this again next Sunday,” Evenepoel said.

Only two men have ever won more than three world time-trial titles, with German Tony Martin and Swiss Fabian Cancellara having both claimed four.

Evenepoel was last down the ramp in Kigali and set off fast, opening up a 45 second lead already at the first time check.

In stark contrast, Pogacar appeared laboured and despite the shock of being overtaken by Evenepoel, he congratulated the winner with grace at the finish line.

Although he admitted that “for sure, it’s a hard one to swallow”.

Earlier on Sunday, Marlen Reusser made a golden breakthrough as she claimed the women’s time-trial title having previously endured a series of individual near misses in major championships.

Reusser, a qualified doctor, dominated the race on a course with several steep climbs, including the cobbled Kimihurura hill, which proved torturous for the less experienced riders.

The Swiss rider beat Dutch pair Anna van der Breggen, 52 seconds back, and Demi Vollering, 1min 05sec behind, into the silver and bronze places.

– © AFP 2025