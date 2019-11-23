This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Cyrname and Altior's superstar showdown lived up to the billing

Paul Nicholls’ young pretender ended the great Altior’s unbeaten record over jumps.

By Niall Kelly Saturday 23 Nov 2019, 5:41 PM
discover-racehorse-ownership-weekend-day-two-ascot-racecourse Cyrname, left, won the first clash of the chasing stars. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

CYRNAME ENDED ALTIOR’S unbeaten record over jumps in Saturday afternoon’s much-anticipated clash between the two chasing heavyweights at Ascot.

Paul Nicholls’ young pretender (5/2) led from wire to wire to win the Christy 1965 Chase by two-and-a-quarter lengths in the hands of Harry Cobden.

Source: At The Races/YouTube

Altior (1/3 fav) had never lost in his previous 19 outings over jumps, winning the Queen Mother Champion Chase in 2018 and 2019, and hadn’t been beaten under rules since a Punchestown bumper back in April 2015.

But stepped up in trip to 2m5f on soft ground, he wasn’t able to close the gap on his younger rival.

“Nico [de Boinville, Altior's jockey] hasn’t seen him that tired before,” trainer Nicky Henderson told Sky Sports Racing afterwards. “He has put a lot into it.”

Later at Ascot, Harry Fry’s If The Cap Fits (3/1) was pushed all the way to the line in the Coral Hurdle but held on to win by a half-length from 6/4 favourite Call Me Lord. 

