Friday 20 August 2021
Soderberg shoots superb 64 to take lead at Czech Masters

Padraig Harrington is seven shots off the lead.

By The42 Team Friday 20 Aug 2021, 10:30 PM
SWEDEN’S SEBASTIAN SODERBERG moved into the lead following the second day of action at the D+D Real Czech Masters.

Soderberg sits one shot clear of Sean Crocker and Adrian Meronk after a second round 64 left him on 10-under for the tournament.

Padraig Harrington followed up his opening round 70 with a 71, which included three birdies and a double bogey on the par-four 17th, to sit seven shots off the lead

Henrik Stenson, who shared the lead with Australia’s Maverick Antcliff after the first round, slipped to a 69 after shooting an impressive 67 on Thursday.

And Soderberg’s superb 64 – which included an eagle, seven birdies and just one bogey – left the 30-year-old in an excellent position at the halfway point.

“I did play really well,” Soderberg told Europeantour.com. “I didn’t really get into trouble, except on 17 and I made a good up-and-down. It was a lot of fairways, a lot of greens, a few nice putts and a very solid day.

“It’s been a tough year so far, I decided to take a longer break this summer. It’s my first event in five or six weeks. I took a pass earlier with my swing coach, who I’ve been with for 13 years. I started to work with him again this summer and it’s feeling pretty good again.

“It’s going to be a bit rusty but I’ll try and play one hole at a time. I’m sure there’s going to be some pressure, hopefully it’s not too bad and I can manage it and keep playing well.”

Gavin Moynihan is nine shots off the lead after following his opening round 71 with a 72, while a brilliant 68 saw Niall Kearney jump to even par for the tournament. Michael Young is seven-over after registering a second round 75.

