Dalot determined to be first choice at Man United amid links to €56 million Palace star

The 20-year-old expects his second season at Old Trafford to be more productive, despite talk of Aaron Wan-Bissaka joining the Red Devils.

By The42 Team Tuesday 18 Jun 2019, 5:40 PM
1 hour ago 3,017 Views 2 Comments
Diogo Dalot (file pic).
Diogo Dalot (file pic).
Diogo Dalot (file pic).

DIOGO DALOT SAYS he is determined to become Manchester United’s first-choice right-back despite the club’s pursuit of Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The 20-year-old full-back joined the Red Devils from Porto last summer and went on to make 23 appearances in all competitions in his debut season as he played backup to Ashley Young.

United are looking to invest in the squad ahead of the next campaign after finishing sixth in the Premier League and crashing out of the Champions League at the quarter-final stage.

While Young has been handed a new contract that runs until the end of next season, United have also been heavily linked with Crystal Palace star Wan-Bissaka and are said to be lining up another bid for him worth around £50 million (€56m).

Despite the anticipated increase in competition for his place, however, Dalot is confident he can impress manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer enough to make it his own.

“At the end of the season, the results were not what we wanted,” Dalot told United’s official website. “But I can say it was a big season for me.

Playing 23 games, and I only started playing properly and had my fitness in December, so it has been very good for me to have the opportunity to play in some different positions.

“I want to make my statement in the team and play as much as I can at right-back because I think it’s my best position. I just need to prove that to the manager with my work.”

He added: “I know that some people thought I might come here and not play as much as I have this season. Some people thought I would play more.

”We all have different opinions but, overall, I think it was a very good season to settle in, start to know the club, know the league, know the atmosphere and now there is no excuse for next season.

I just need to push on. My goal is to make right-back my own.”

United have already made one signing this summer, having confirmed the arrival of Daniel James from Swansea last week, while Antonio Valencia and Ander Herrera have been released.

Meanwhile, Juventus and Real Madrid are still pursuing Paul Pogba while Romelu Lukaku is reportedly edging towards Inter.

