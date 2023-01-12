Asbestos discovery at Dalymount Park may reduce capacity for Bohemians’ first LOI home game

THE DISCOVERY OF asbestos in a demolished stand at Dalymount Park may cause the knock-on effect of reducing the capacity for their opening home game of the new League of Ireland season next month.

Dalymount, one of the most historic venues in all of Irish sport, is currently undergoing a revamp, with demolition of the long-unused stand on Connaught Street beginning last year. In a recent update to members, Bohemians announced the discovery and removal of asbestos in the demolished stand has slightly delayed plans to construct a temporary, 450-seat stand for away fans by the Connaught Street car park. With this stand reserved for away fans, it is planned that home fans will be accommodated in the Des Kelly stand behind the goal, along with in the Jodi Stand.

But with the construction of the away stand now slightly delayed, Bohemians have informed members that travelling Dundalk fans may instead be housed in the Des Kelly stand for the first home game of the Premier Division season on Friday, 24 September. As a result, home fans with a Des Kelly ticket will be accommodated in the Jodi Stand, with season tickets for the Des Kelly stand now on sale at a reduced rate as it will not include access to the opening home game of the season.

The redevelopment of Dalymount is forecast to cost €40 million, and will involve the demolition and rebuilding of all four stands along with a re-orientation of the pitch to a north/south aspect. The redevelopment will bring the ground to a capacity of 7,880 (5,880 seats and 2,000 terracing) and it is hoped it will be completed in March 2026.

Bohemians will be the sole tenant, with plans to share the ground with Shelbourne abandoned last year as Shels announced they would instead redevelop Tolka Park.

Bohs begin their 2023 league season away to Cork City.