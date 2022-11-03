Membership : Access or Sign Up
Thursday 3 November 2022
Dalymount Park set for expanded capacity with redevelopment to be completed in 2026

Bohemians shared an update today – with the total cost €40 million.

52 minutes ago 1,015 Views 1 Comment
A general view of Dalymount Park.
Image: Brian Reilly-Troy/INPHO

DALYMOUNT PARK, HOME of Bohemian FC, is set for expanded capacity as part of its proposed redevelopment.

Bohs shared a significant update today after Dublin City Council announced that it has chosen a final design for the redevelopment, which costs €40 million and will be completed in March 2026.

The whole stadium must be demolished, with a four-sided stadium development to follow. There will be a new capacity figure of 7,880 (5,880 seats and 2,000 terracing), north/south pitch reorientation — it’s currently east/west — with construction to be completed in March ’26.

“Bohemian FC is delighted that the design is now finally chosen and that we have been successful in working with Dublin City Council to both reduce costs to an achievable level, and to increase the capacity by 33% from the previously-planned level of 6,000,” a club statement reads.

“The level of support for the Dalymount project remains unanimous across all major parties and there is a widespread recognition of the importance of it for Bohemian FC, for Dublin 7 and for the wider inner-city and north Dublin communities.

“The stadium has been at the heart of these sporting and geographical communities since 1901 and will continue to be so into the distant future.”

