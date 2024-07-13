Advertisement
Damien Duff. Bryan Keane/INPHO
saying sorry

Damien Duff writes letter of apology to FAI staff for saying he would sack 90% of them

Duff said his comments were ‘ridiculous’ and ‘deeply disrespectful.’
1.45pm, 13 Jul 2024
Gavin Cooney

SHELBOURNE MANAGER DAMIEN Duff has written a letter to all staff at the FAI to apologise for saying he would sack 90% of them. 

Speaking on Wednesday morning ahead of Shels’ European tie with St Joseph’s of Gibraltar, Duff was asked if Irish football needed a reset, in the context of the historical abuse allegations published by RTE and the Sunday Independent. 

Duff responded by saying he would raze the FAI offices in Abbotstown to the ground, recalling his stint working as a coach with Stephen Kenny. 

“I would raze Abbotstown to the ground because it’s the most uninviting unenthusiastic workplace not in world football but in the world,” said Duff. “I used to dread going in there once a month . So I’d level it and I would probably sack 90 per cent of the workforce.”

The comments caused upset among some members of staff at the FAI, and Duff yesterday wrote a letter of apology to all staff, saying his comments were “disrespectful” and “ridiculous.” 

“Dear all FAI staff, it is Damien Duff here”, begins the letter. 

“I am writing this letter to you all to say that I am deeply sorry for my ridiculous comments in the media on Wednesday 10 July when I mentioned sacking 90% of the FAI staff. 

“I knew it was wrong when I said it and it is all I have thought about since. You are all working hard for the benefit of Irish football. Trying to pay bills, support families and pay mortgages and, frankly, it was a ridiculous comment. 

“It was deeply disrespectful to you all and you all have every right to be disappointed and angry with me. 

“I love Irish football, I love the league and will always continue to fight for them both but my words helped neither. My emotion and fight for the game came out poorly and I regret it. 

“Once again, I am deeply sorry. 

“Yours sincerely, Damien Duff.” 

Gavin Cooney
