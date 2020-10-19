BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Monday 19 October 2020
Advertisement

Leavy continues ‘bumpy journey’ to full fitness as he takes full part in Leinster training

The flanker has been close to making a return in recent weeks, but the path has not been a straightforward one.

By Sean Farrell Monday 19 Oct 2020, 8:12 PM
59 minutes ago 1,642 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5238084
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

LEINSTER FORWARDS COACH Robin McBryde signalled some of the caution the province is taking to the return of Dan Leavy.

The Grand Slam-winning flanker has not played since suffering a serious knee injury in the 2019 Champions Cup quarter-final win over Ulster.

Since rugby’s August restart there have been regular positive updates about his progress, but while he has taken part in warm-ups and increased his training load, a competitive match has continued to elude the 26-year-old.

Last month’s A fixture against Ulster had appeared to be an ideal stepping stone for Leavy to regain match fitness. However, when the 30-man matchday squad was released, the Dubliner was a notable absentee.

Today’s injury update from Leinster again had Leavy in the awkward in-between section. Not unavailable for selection, but not categorically available either. ‘Further assessment required’.

Fortunately, the first step in that assessment went smoothly, according to McBryde.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“He took a full part in training today. So we’re just monitoring how he goes. He’s had a pretty bumpy journey to get back to full fitness.

“Little things have cropped up for Dan, but he’s kept himself in a positive mindset throughout and took a full part in the training session today.”

On Thursday, Leinster will name their side to face Zebre on Friday at the RDS, the first of a hectic block containing six Pro14 matches between now and the end of November. Leinster will desperately hope to have Leavy fit and well to join their ranks.

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie