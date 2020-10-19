Leavy continues ‘bumpy journey’ to full fitness as he takes full part in Leinster training

LEINSTER FORWARDS COACH Robin McBryde signalled some of the caution the province is taking to the return of Dan Leavy.

The Grand Slam-winning flanker has not played since suffering a serious knee injury in the 2019 Champions Cup quarter-final win over Ulster.

Since rugby’s August restart there have been regular positive updates about his progress, but while he has taken part in warm-ups and increased his training load, a competitive match has continued to elude the 26-year-old.

Last month’s A fixture against Ulster had appeared to be an ideal stepping stone for Leavy to regain match fitness. However, when the 30-man matchday squad was released, the Dubliner was a notable absentee.

Today’s injury update from Leinster again had Leavy in the awkward in-between section. Not unavailable for selection, but not categorically available either. ‘Further assessment required’.

Fortunately, the first step in that assessment went smoothly, according to McBryde.

“He took a full part in training today. So we’re just monitoring how he goes. He’s had a pretty bumpy journey to get back to full fitness.

“Little things have cropped up for Dan, but he’s kept himself in a positive mindset throughout and took a full part in the training session today.”

On Thursday, Leinster will name their side to face Zebre on Friday at the RDS, the first of a hectic block containing six Pro14 matches between now and the end of November. Leinster will desperately hope to have Leavy fit and well to join their ranks.