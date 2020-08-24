This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 24 August, 2020
Leavy not ready to make Leinster comeback against Ulster on Saturday

Johnny Sexton, Cian Healy, and Josh van der Flier are all fine after the win over Munster.

By Murray Kinsella Monday 24 Aug 2020, 2:03 PM
LEINSTER HAVE CONFIRMED that openside flanker Dan Leavy will not be ready to make his eagerly-anticipated comeback from a long-term knee injury in Saturday’s Guinness Pro14 clash with Ulster at the Aviva Stadium.

Leavy suffered the complex multi-ligament injury during last season’s Champions Cup quarter-final clash with Ulster at the same venue in March 2019.

The 26-year-old recently returned to Leinster team training and is thought to be close to featuring on the pitch but he won’t be making his comeback against the same team in the same venue 17 months on from being injured.

dan-leavy Leavy is not ready to return just yet. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Instead, Leinster say the Ireland international “will again look to increase his training involvement this week as he recovers from his knee injury.”

Leo Cullen and Stuart Lancaster are expected to make wholesale changes for Saturday’s game in the wake of last weekend’s win over Munster, but Leinster have confirmed that out-half Johnny Sexton, flanker Josh van der Flier, and loosehead Cian Healy should all be available for selection if required.

Sexton hurt his thumb against Munster, while Healy picked up an arm complaint and van der Flier took a knock on the hand, but none of those injuries are serious.

Wing Dave Kearney will definitely be missing after pulling his hamstring against Munster, with Leinster saying the injury “requires further assessment”.

Tighthead prop Tadhg Furlong, who has a minor back issue, and back row Rhys Ruddock, who missed the Munster game with a quadriceps issue, will be assessed as this week continues and are still possibilities for the Ulster fixture.

Tighthead Vakh Abdaladze underwent back surgery recently and will hope the procedure finally resolves a longstanding issue. Leinster say Abdaladze’s progress will also be examined in the coming weeks.

Fergus McFadden [calf], Conor O’Brien [hamstring], Adam Byrne [hamstring] and James Ryan [shoulder] remain sidelined.

