'When you play Leinster you know it’s a step up, it's a really big challenge'

THE ABIDING MEMORY of Ulster’s win over Leinster at the RDS Arena in November is one of James Hume nonchalantly shrugging after running in the intercept try that sealed a 20-10 win.

Far from a traditional celebration, it drew polarising observations from various camps. But it did not take away from a first win in Dublin for Ulster since 2013, one that was fully deserved as much as it was hard-fought, a defensive masterclass supplemented by tries from Greg Jones and Hume.

It adds a new dimension to an Ulster-Leinster clash in Belfast that hasn’t existed for several years: the men in blue looking for revenge at Kingspan Stadium.

Whether the defending URC champions will view Hume’s celebration as a provocation for Saturday’s rematch is up for debate. For his part, Ulster assistant coach Dan Soper doesn’t buy into the thought process that their opponents will use it as motivation any more than the result.

“That’s just the enthusiasm of a young man. It was a big game, that was the moment James and the other guys realised we were going to win that game. It’s not something that we practice, it’s just part of the emotion,” he said by way of explanation.

“That’s how much the guys have invested into the game and when they put so much into it, sometimes a bit of emotion comes out like that. It is what it is.

“I’m sure Leinster have many ways to motivate themselves, I don’t know if looking at that kind of thing would actually be of any use.”

Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Still, it is impossible for Ulster to look at this week’s game without doing so within the prism of November’s victory at the RDS and the unique position it has placed them in.

Indeed, due to their wretched record in the Irish capital, if they were to win on Saturday it would be only the second time Ulster have done the double over their rivals since the turn of the century and it would lift them back above Leinster to the top of the United Rugby Championship.

That is not insignificant and, while nobody is suggesting the power is shifting off the back of one result, it does indicate that the gap between the two provinces is being closed incrementally, an argument that would be furthered with another win this week.

As far as form goes, Ulster could hardly be heading into this fixture on a better run either having won their last six games, although there is an acknowledgement that Leo Cullen’s men will pose them a far greater challenge than their last two opponents: a poor Dragons side and a rusty Cardiff.

“When you play Leinster you know it’s a step up, it’s a really big challenge. They’ve been the standard setters for a number of years. Just as is the case when you play your nearest rival, there is an added jump in the step all week,” admits Soper.

We’ve taken confidence out of the result in the RDS before Christmas but there’s such a lot of water under the bridge. There’ll be changes in the team. We’ll look back at it but more so we’re looking at our recent performances and how we can make some progress on some of the things we’ve been trying to work on in recent weeks rather than looking too far back.”

There’s no doubt that this fixture coming when it does in the schedule – due to the original fixture on Boxing Day being postponed due to Ulster’s Covid-19 outbreak – aids Ulster, too, given the number of players Leinster contribute to the Ireland squad.

There is the belief that reduces the appeal of this game – as does the scheduling that sees it kick-off likely within the hour after Ireland’s game against England finishes – but Soper is still keen to see those who are available battle it out in what he still thinks will be a heated top of the table inter-pro.

“We are pretty used to these inter-pro fixtures being played at Christmas or when guys are on a bit of a break, so we’re used to this fixture with maybe neither team being at full strength,” he points out.

“I don’t think that takes away from it. It’s first and second in the league as it stands at the moment, so there’s a lot to play for. When there’s players not available, all it means is an opportunity for somebody else.

“We’re not sure who’ll be involved at the moment but we certainly will be putting out a strong side and we’ll be looking forward to the challenge.”

