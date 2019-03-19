Dana White promises 'incredible things' after signing seven-year UFC contract extension

DANA WHITE HAS confirmed he has signed a seven-deal deal to stay on as Ultimate Fighting Championship president.

The announcement comes off the back of Monday’s news that, starting next month with UFC 236, all pay-per-view events will be broadcast exclusively on ESPN+ for the next seven years.

UFC and ESPN also prolonged their distribution agreement to 2025, which will be within White’s newly extended arrangement.

The 49-year-old also said that Ari Emanuel, the CEO of UFC’s parent company Endeavour, has inked a similar contract and revealed that they cannot wait to get to work.

“Between us and ESPN, there’s never been a better time to be a fan,” White said.

“With ESPN, we had a five-year deal with them. Now we have a seven-year deal, and Ari Emanuel and I signed a seven-year deal, too.

“We’re here for seven years, ESPN is here for seven years, and the incredible things we’re going to work on – I can’t tell you how excited I am for this stuff.

“I do what I do over here, I have the vision where the sport’s going to go. Ari can get anyone on the phone and can raise money like this.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: