Monday 9 September, 2019
Fuglsang claims Vuelta stage as Roglic extends overall lead

The Dane emerged victorious in the mountains on Monday.

By AFP Monday 9 Sep 2019, 5:17 PM
Fuglsang broke away late on the final climb.
Image: Ian Parker
Fuglsang broke away late on the final climb.
Image: Ian Parker

DANE JAKOB FUGLSANG won the 16th stage of the Vuelta a Espana on Monday as Slovakian Primoz Roglic extended his advantage at the top of the overall standings.

Fuglsang, 34, broke away late on the final climb into the thick clouds at 1,600m in altitude in northern Spain. Briton Tao Geoghegan Hart stormed to take second 22 seconds later.

Astana’s Spaniard Luis Leon Sanchez finished third.

Roglic of Jumbo-Visma was steady throughout the day as he stretched his advantage over 2009 winner Spaniard Alejandro Valverde of Movistar by 23 seconds with five stages to go.

The main breakaway which included Fuglsang and Geoghegan Hart were caught by the chasing pack with 23km to go just before the foot of the final mountain.

At 34 Fuglsang, won his first major race earlier this year when he won the Liege-Bastogne-Liege in April. He then dropped out of the Tour de France with injury.

The Dane broke away with Italian Gianluca Brambilla with less than 6km to go. Fuglsang’s Astana team-mates led the peloton.

Fuglsang dropped Brambilla with 4.1km to go with a powerful push.

Roglic stayed safe throughout, tucked in behind Miguel Angel Lopez and white jersey wearer Tadej Pogacar as the race rose into the cloudline up the Alto de la Cubilla.

Tuesday brings the second rest day in Burgos, before Wednesday’s 17th stage stretching 219.6km south from Aranda de Duero to Guadalajara which includes a sprint near the halfway mark.

- © AFP, 2019

