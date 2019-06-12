'One of the best days of my life' - Welsh winger James signs five-year deal with Man United

WELSH WINGER DANIEL James has officially completed a move to Manchester United, putting pen to paper on a five-year contract.

The 21-year-old was unveiled at Old Trafford on Wednesday afternoon, having agreed to personal terms on the switch from Swansea City last week.

James enjoyed a stellar 2018-19 season at the Liberty Stadium, contributing four goals and seven assists in the Championship.

When it comes to discussing Ole and our ambitions, @Daniel_James_97 nails it! 🔨



If you like this, you'll ♥️ his first full interview with us 📲 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) June 12, 2019

He will now have the opportunity to impress in the Premier League, much to the delight of United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Norwegian boss expressed his delight after sealing the club’s first summer signing, stating: “Daniel is an exciting young winger with lots of skills, vision, exceptional pace and a good work ethic. He had a great season with Swansea City and has all the attributes needed to become a Manchester United player.

“We are delighted he has signed with our club and we are all looking forward to working with him. This is the perfect environment for Daniel to continue his development.”

James was in an equally positive mood when addressing reporters, admitting that he cannot wait to embark on a new challenge.

“This is one of the best days of my life and a challenge I am really looking forward to,” he began. ”The Premier League is the best league in the world and Manchester United is the perfect place for me to continue to develop as a player.

“This is an incredibly proud moment for me and my family, however, it is tinged with sadness that my father isn’t able to share this experience with us. I am looking forward to working with Ole, meeting the team and getting started.”

James rose through the ranks at Swansea before graduating to the senior squad in 2016 and became a regular in the team after a loan spell at Shrewsbury in 2017.

- Omni

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!