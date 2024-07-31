HIS GESTURE TOLD the crowd at La Defense Arena in Paris that he was going to write himself into the history books over the next eight minutes.

But he told reporters after taking gold in the 800m men’s freestyle Olympic final that it had been written in the stars all along.

And he came with evidence:

When he emerged from the call room this evening, the only voice he heard in the crowd was that of his twin brother Nathan. He said it calmed him, levelled his emotions.

14 July is his birthday and Bastille Day. And it’s been 100 years since Ireland first competed – and that was in Paris.

There was a storm due tonight at 9pm. “We’re renaming that storm, Storm Daniel,” he told his coach earlier, remarking at the timing of his final.

And, lastly on his list of fate, were his fellow county men who walked up the steps of the Hogan Stand just last Sunday to collect the Sam Maguire.

“What can you say, we’re All-Ireland champions and Olympic gold medalists – what a great county,” he said tonight.

Armagh GAA didn’t miss a beat, celebrating his achievement on X.

“Well done to Daniel Wiffen! The pride of Armagh (past pupil of St Pat’s Armagh) & Ireland along with our county players.”

🥇 ARMAGH GOES GOLD AGAIN 🏊



Here Daniel Wiffen’s twin can be seen watching the Armagh game on Sunday before watching his brother grab Gold at the Paris Olympics today!!



Well done to Daniel Wiffen! The pride of Armagh (past pupil of St Pat’s Armagh) & Ireland along with our… pic.twitter.com/fa1AojBGD0 — Armagh_GAA (@Armagh_GAA) July 30, 2024

There had been questions raised about the 23-year-old’s county allegiances as both Down and Armagh laid claim to the talent.

Not only has Wiffen himself quashed any doubts over the answer, his father was emphatic when asked by RTÉ earlier today.

“Absolutely, it’s Armagh. There’s no doubt in my mind,” Jonathan Wiffen told Clare MacNamara. He also revealed the family had watched the All-Ireland final in Paris last Sunday.

Tonight’s result continues an incredible year for Wiffen, a product of the Larne Swimming Club, who has been training and studying at Loughborough University since 2021.

2024 also saw the two-time Olympian become a double world champion in the 800m and 1500m.

Ireland are now 14th in the overall medals table.

Wiffen’s next event is in Heat 3 of the 1500m freestyle on Saturday, 3 August at approximately 11.05am, while he has also suggested he could do his first-ever marathon swim (10k) on Friday, 9 August at 6.30am.