Ireland's Wiffen embracing medal prospects ahead of World Championships

DANIEL WIFFEN HOPES that he can deliver Ireland’s first-ever medal at swimming’s World Long Course Championships in Japan this summer.

The 21-year-old is currently the fastest man in the world this year in the 800 and 1500m Freestyle following a blistering week in Stockholm where he set three national records.

Advertisement

Wiffen was named today as part of a 12-strong Irish squad that will travel to Fukuoka for the world championships in July.

Wiffen said:

“I’m definitely hoping to come out with a personal best and I think I can say after my swims at the weekend, being world ranked number one in the 1500m Freestyle, that I would be a World Championship medal hopeful.

“I guess that as a medal has never been won by an Irish athlete at a World Long Course Championships that I’d like to be the first to do that.”

Tokyo Olympic finalist Mona McSharry, two-time Olympian Shane Ryan, and Ellen Walshe, who won 400m Individual Medley silver at the World Short Course Championships in 2021, are named alongside Wiffen on the Irish team.

Six of the team will be making their debut at world championship level, including 16-year-old John Shortt who caught the eye at the Irish Open earlier this month when he became only the second Irish swimmer ever to break the two-minute mark in the 200m Backstroke.

Ireland team for World Aquatics Championships (50m): Victoria Catterson, Tom Fannon, Conor Ferguson, Darragh Greene, Danielle Hill, Max McCusker, Mona McSharry, Erin Riordan, Shane Ryan, John Shortt, Ellen Walshe, Daniel Wiffen.