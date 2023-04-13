Daniel Wiffen sets new Irish record in the 400m Freestyle

DANIEL WIFFEN HAS set a new Irish senior record in the 400m Freestyle as he took gold on the opening day of the Stockholm Swim Open in Sweden.

The 22-year-old, who represented Ireland at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, posted a time of 3:44.35, two seconds better than the record he set at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham last year.

The time ranks Wiffen at number two in the world so far this year, with Germany’s Lukas Martens leading the way in 3:43.32.

Wiffen, based out of Loughborough, finished ahead of teammate Felix Aubock (3:44.71) of Austria and Lithuania’s Danas Rapsys (3:46.56).

He returns to the pool for the 1500m Freestyle tomorrow evening.