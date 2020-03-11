Juventus confirm defender Rugani has tested positive for coronavirus

JUVENTUS HAVE CONFIRMED that their Italian defender Daniele Rugani has contracted the COVID-19 virus.

A club statement revealed Rugani had tested positive for the virus but described the 25-year-old as “asymptomatic”.

“Juventus Football Club is currently activating all the isolation procedures required by law, including the census of those who have had contact with him,” concluded the brief statement.

A squad player, rangy centre-back Rugani has featured 94 times for the Bianconeri in the last five seasons. He has also earned seven caps for Italy since 2016.

He is contracted to Juventus until 2023.

Serie A — along with all sport — has already been suspended indefinitely in Italy, the European epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak.

Italy is currently on official lockdown and its government on Wednesday night extended its measures to order all non-food stores, bars and restaurants across the country to close.

On Wednesday, the country’s death toll from the coronavirus outbreak rose by 31% in the space of 24 hours to a total of 827. Italy’s civil protection service said the total number of cases had risen to 12,462 from 10,149, with 560 of those in intensive care.