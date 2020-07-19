This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 16 °C Sunday 19 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Huddersfield Town sack Danny Cowley after 10 months in charge

His assistant, brother Nicky, is also leaving the Terriers, despite their shock win over West Brom on Friday.

By Press Association Sunday 19 Jul 2020, 3:36 PM
38 minutes ago 897 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5154098
Huddersfield are yet to mathematically secure safety in the Championship.
Huddersfield are yet to mathematically secure safety in the Championship.
Huddersfield are yet to mathematically secure safety in the Championship.

DANNY COWLEY HAS been sacked as Huddersfield manager, the Championship club have announced.

The 41-year-old and assistant, brother Nicky, will leave the Terriers immediately.

The pair took over from Jan Siewert in September but have won just 13 of their 40 games, with Huddersfield yet to mathematically secure safety in the Sky Bet Championship.

Chairman Phil Hodgkinson told the club’s official site: “I would like to place my thanks on record to Danny and Nicky for their hard work and dedication towards securing the club’s place in the Sky Bet Championship for next season.

“That was the clear priority when they were appointed in September and we are very grateful that has been achieved.

“We all wish Danny and Nicky all the best for the future and they leave with my best wishes in their future endeavours.

“However, we have made this decision in the belief that, in the long term, it is in the best interests of the club as we move forward. We have a different vision for the way we operate the club, and how our ambitions can be achieved.”

Huddersfield have said they are not seeking applications for the vacant position, suggesting they have someone already lined up for the role.

Cowley’s final game was Friday’s 2-1 win over West Brom which moved them clear of the bottom three ahead of Wednesday’s final games, as well as confirming promotion for rivals Leeds.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie