Dublin's Danny Sutcliffe pictured in 2023. Ben Brady/INPHO
FreeTime to say goodbye

2013 All-Star hurler Danny Sutcliffe retires from Dublin

Sutcliffe made his senior bow for Dublin in 2011 and won his All-Star in 2013.
10.57am, 19 Jan 2026

DUBLIN’S DANNY SUTCLIFFE has retired from inter-county hurling, manager Niall Ó Ceallacháin has confirmed.

Sutcliffe made his senior debut for Dublin in 2011, coming on as a sub during their All-Ireland quarter-final victory over Limerick.

He went on to win an All-Star in 2013 as Dublin won their first Leinster title in 52 years after a 12-point victory over Galway in the final. Sutcliffe played a key role in their success and became the first Dublin forward to earn an All-Star award in 23 years.

“Danny won’t be with us for the year,” Ó Ceallacháin told Dublin GAA after his side’s Walsh Cup final defeat to Galway on Saturday.

“He’s actually finished up hurling with Dublin. Incredible servant over so many years. He’s been a super teammate for so long, so all the best to him.

“He’s been super for Dublin and we wish him well.”

