Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Tuesday 13 July 2021
Advertisement

Former Wexford FC man O’Connor leaves Leicester for Motherwell

The 21-year-old defender made 21 appearances for Leicester’s U23s over the course of his two seasons at the club.

By Gavan Casey Tuesday 13 Jul 2021, 10:46 PM
44 minutes ago 964 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5494768
Darragh O’Connor during his Wexford FC days.
Darragh O’Connor during his Wexford FC days.
Darragh O’Connor during his Wexford FC days.

IRISH DEFENDER DARRAGH O’Connor has joined Scottish Premiership outfit Motherwell from Leicester City on a one-year deal, pending international clearance.

The 21-year-old joined the Foxes from Wexford FC two years ago after an impressive League of Ireland First Division campaign, having previously played for Shamrock Rovers at youth level.

O’Connor made six appearances for Leicester in the EFL Trophy over his two seasons with the club, as well as featuring 15 times in Premier League 2.

“Darragh is a young centre-half who has been with us for the last couple of weeks,” Motherwell manager Graham Alexander said.

“We really like what we’ve seen with his attitude and commitment to the game.

“He’s a young player with a lot of potential, but we also think he’s got the capability to break into our first team and compete with our more senior players.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“We’re delighted to have him on board.”

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie