Former Wexford FC man O’Connor leaves Leicester for Motherwell

IRISH DEFENDER DARRAGH O’Connor has joined Scottish Premiership outfit Motherwell from Leicester City on a one-year deal, pending international clearance.

The 21-year-old joined the Foxes from Wexford FC two years ago after an impressive League of Ireland First Division campaign, having previously played for Shamrock Rovers at youth level.

O’Connor made six appearances for Leicester in the EFL Trophy over his two seasons with the club, as well as featuring 15 times in Premier League 2.

“Darragh is a young centre-half who has been with us for the last couple of weeks,” Motherwell manager Graham Alexander said.

“We really like what we’ve seen with his attitude and commitment to the game.

“He’s a young player with a lot of potential, but we also think he’s got the capability to break into our first team and compete with our more senior players.

“We’re delighted to have him on board.”