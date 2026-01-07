Fletcher asked for Ferguson's advice before taking Man Utd interim role

DARREN FLETCHER REVEALED Tuesday he asked for former Manchester United boss Alex Ferguson’s advice before accepting the role of interim head coach.

Former United midfielder Fletcher has stepped in on a caretaker basis following Ruben Amorim’s sacking on Monday.

Amorim was axed after a turbulent 14 months in charge at Old Trafford culminated with his scathing criticism of the United hierarchy last weekend.

United have lurched from one crisis to another since the legendary Ferguson retired after winning their most recent English title in 2013.

Well aware of the club’s numerous issues, Fletcher spoke to his former boss, who is still a regular at United matches, before temporarily stepping up from under-18s coach for Wednesday’s trip to Burnley in the Premier League.

“I have (spoken to him). I don’t like to make any major decisions or things without speaking to Sir Alex and that’s something I’ve done since I’ve been at the club and since I’ve left the club in everything I do,” Fletcher told reporters on Tuesday.

“I’ve got a really good relationship with Sir Alex, so he’s probably the first person that phoned actually, so I wanted to speak to him first and ultimately to get his blessing, to be perfectly honest with you. I think he deserves that respect.

Ferguson and Fletcher during their time as manager and player for Manchester United. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

“I wanted to run it by him, what he thought, and he was supportive of it and he echoed my thoughts which I’ve always said – it’s your job to do the best for Manchester United.

“When you’re an employee of the club, it’s your job to do your best for Manchester United and it’s amazing when he says something that I try and live and believe every day, so it was comforting for me for him to say that.”

Fletcher has been unable to speak to Amorim since becoming United’s sixth caretaker appointment since Ferguson retired.

Former United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and ex-Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick, another former Old Trafford star, are reportedly contenders to take over from Fletcher until the end of the season while the club searches for a permanent successor to Amorim.

Amorim often appeared rattled by criticism from former United players, but Fletcher believes managers have to embrace such scrutiny at “the biggest club in the world”.

“You can’t ask them to go easier because they’re passionate guys and I think they have a right to have their opinion and they’re really good,” he said of the likes of Gary Neville, Roy Keane and Paul Scholes.