'True Monaghan warrior' Darren Hughes retires from inter-county football

LONG-SERVING MONAGHAN MIDFIELDER Darren Hughes has announced his retirement from inter-county football.

Hughes, 38, calls time after 19 years of senior service to the Farney county.

The Scotstown stalwart made his debut against Louth in the Tommy Murphy Cup in 2006, and went on to win two Ulster senior titles, three National League honours, and one McKenna Cup crown.

“The time has come for me to retire from inter-county football with Monaghan,” said Hughes in a Monaghan GAA statement.

“It has always been a great honour to wear the Monaghan jersey and I am truly grateful for the memories I have both on and off the field.

“To my teammates past and present – thank you for the memories, the battles, the laughs and the lifelong friendships.

“To all of the managers, coaches, selectors and backroom staff who have guided me over the years – thank you for your belief in me, your guidance and your dedication to Monaghan football. Thank you to the county board and sponsors who made it all possible. It has been a pleasure.

“To the Farney Army – your passion, loyalty and unwavering support through all of the highs and lows over the years have meant everything.

“To my family – your support, sacrifices and encouragement made this journey possible. I will never be able to thank you enough.

“I am lucky to say I have enjoyed every minute. I leave with incredible memories, lasting friendships and look forward to many years supporting from the stands.

“Go raibh míle maith agaibh go léir.”

Monaghan GAA paid tribute to Hughes’ “exceptional talent, dedication, countless contributions” and “stellar inter-county career” in the heartfelt statement.

Monaghan manager Gabriel Bannigan and chairman Declan Flanagan also hailed Hughes as he exits the inter-county stage.

Celebrating winning Ulster in 2013. Presseye / William Cherry/INPHO Presseye / William Cherry/INPHO / William Cherry/INPHO

“I cannot speak highly enough of Darren Hughes as a player and person,” said Bannigan.

“The service he has given Monaghan football is phenomenal, a career spanning 19 years and over 200 matches. I’m pretty sure Darren has a unique record which I’m not aware any other player has and that is lining out for Monaghan in every line on the pitch, including a couple of Ulster championship games in goals. I think that gives you a good insight into what makes him the man he is, he would literally stand on his head for the good of Monaghan football.

“To me Darren had it all as a player, he had pace and power, excellent defensively and a powerhouse going forward, and of course he was teak tough and he was ultra consistent, you could be guaranteed at least an eight out of 10 every day that man went out.

“I was lucky enough to get to work with Darren for the last three seasons. Many will know he suffered a very serious injury in 2024 at 37 years of age, the rehab took almost six months but back Darren came to star for his club Scotstown as they won another senior championship, and then at 38 years of age to stay on and give Monaghan one more year’s dedicated service. It was my first year as manager, it would have been so easy, convenient even, for Darren to retire, particularly after Monaghan being relegated to Division 2, but he stayed on and made a vital contribution to our squad both on and off the pitch as we returned to Division 1 for the 2026 season.

“One of our greatest ever players, a true Monaghan warrior, we will miss Darren but thank him so much for his dedication to our jersey over the last 19 years. Take a bow Darren!

Hughes’ final game in the white and blue was an All-Ireland quarter-final defeat to Donegal in Croke Park, while they enjoyed Division 2 league success last season. His brother, Kieran, retired from inter-county football in January 2024.

Flanagan added: “It has been a privilege to witness such exceptional talent in the one and only Monaghan and Scotstown Stalwart, Darren Hughes. Darren was a powerhouse on the field, he has given us lots of good memories and great days out.

“His legacy will endure forever in Monaghan and throughout the national GAA community. In addition to his remarkable abilities on the pitch, he was equally impressive off it, always finding time for supporters after games.

“Darren Hughes is without doubt one of Monaghan’s greatest ever players – a true warrior. While we will miss him dearly, we thank him sincerely for his loyalty, resilience, and immense contribution to the Monaghan jersey over the past 19 years.”