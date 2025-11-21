Darren O'Dea placed in interim charge of Championship side Swansea

FORMER REPUBLIC OF Ireland defender Darren O’Dea has been confirmed as interim manager of Championship side Swansea City.

The club parted company with Athlone native Alan Sheehan last week after a poor start in the Championship. Swansea are currently 18th in the table having won just four of their opening 15 league games.

O’Dea had been part of Sheehan’s coaching staff, joining from Celtic over the summer.

And the Dubliner has now been placed in interim charge as Swansea search for Sheehan’s replacement.

A Swansea statement read: “Swansea City can confirm Darren O’Dea will be in interim charge of the men’s first team while the recruitment process for a new head coach remains ongoing.

“The 38-year-old will lead the Swans following the departure of head coach Alan Sheehan, and will be assisted by Martyn Margetson, Kris O’Leary and Richard Stearman.

“As previously outlined, the club will update supporters further on the head coach recruitment process once an appointment has been made.”

Swansea, who have Ireland international Adam Idah on their books, are away to Bristol City tomorrow.