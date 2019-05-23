This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ex-Ireland defender O'Dea confirmed as Motherwell U18s coach

The former Celtic player retired as a player last weekend.

By Gavin Cooney Thursday 23 May 2019, 5:30 PM
1 hour ago 845 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4649152

DARREN O’DEA has today been confirmed as Motherwell’s new U18s coach, as was reported by The42 last Saturday. 

The 32-year-old former Irish international retired from playing last weekend; his farewell made sour with a red card just 19 minutes into his final appearance for Dundee. 

He has retired at an earlier age than many to focus on his coaching ambitions, and has already completed his Uefa ‘A’ licence and has spent the last few seasons coaching Dundee’s underage team. 

“I am delighted to take my first steps into coaching with Motherwell,” O’Dea told the Motherwell website. 

“The club has proven its commitment over many years to progressing talented young players to first team football and I am looking forward to playing my part in helping bring through the next generation.”

Academy Director Steven Hammell said that the club are “very happy to have brought in Darren.”

“He is an eager and talented coach who impressed us greatly during the interview process.

“His vast experience in the game as a player, together with his ideas and passion for coaching, will be a valuable addition and help to our emerging players.”

O’Dea joined Celtic from Home Farm in 2005, where he made 49 appearances at Parkhead. He would later enjoy spells in Canada, Ukraine, and India before spending time at Blackpool and returning to the Scottish top-flight.

He also made 20 appearances for Ireland, and was part of the squad at Euro 2012. 

Gavan Casey is joined by Ryan Bailey and Andy Dunne to look ahead to Saturday’s Pro14 final, look at whether Joey Carbery’s move has paid off and Jack Conan talks about how his body is holding up.:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

