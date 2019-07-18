This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Olympian Darren O'Neill to join pro boxing ranks at 33

Team captain at London 2012, O’Neill will likely turn 34 before his pro debut come around.

By Sean Farrell Thursday 18 Jul 2019, 5:03 PM
1 hour ago
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

SIX-TIME NATIONAL champion boxer Darren O’Neill has decided to turn professional at the age of 33.

O’Neill seemed set to stay at amateur status until teaming up with trainer Steven O’Rourke, who announced that O’Neill could be in pro ranks by October — after his 34th birthday.

The Kilkenny boxer, who hurled with his county until U21 level, qualified for the Olympic Games in 2012 and captained the boxing team in London before suffering a disappointing exit at in the round of 16.

“I always said if I made the Olympics, I’d retire,” O’Neill told The42 in 2016, “and I got to London and I thought: ‘you know what I’m enjoying this still’.

I was still young, 26 at the time, and once you retire that’s it then there’s no turning back the clock.”

The Paulstown native claimed a European silver and four national titles at middleweight and was Irish champion twice at heavyweight, but his attention now turns away from his haul of amateur medals and towards a professional career path which starts in Inchicore.

Sean Farrell
