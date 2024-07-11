Advertisement
Darwin Nunez engaging with fans after his side's defeat in the Copa America. Alamy Stock Photo
Trouble

Liverpool's Nunez could face lengthy ban over clash with supporters

The incident occurred after Uruguay’s defeat to Colombia in the Copa America.
9.34am, 11 Jul 2024
1.6k
1

LIVERPOOL FORWARD DARWIN Nunez could face a lengthy ban after he clashed with supporters in the stands following Uruguay’s Copa America semi-final defeat to Colombia on Wednesday.

Nunez was among the Uruguay players who went up into the stands at the end of the match in Charlotte in the United States and appeared to become involved in altercations with supporters wearing the yellow shirts of Colombia.

South American football’s governing body, CONMEBOL, responded by stating: “CONMEBOL strongly condemns any act of violence that affects football. Our work is based on the conviction that football connects us and unites us, through its positive values.

“There is no place for intolerance and violence on and off the field. We invite everyone in the remaining days to pour all their passion into cheering on their teams and having an unforgettable party.”

Nunez’s management company has been contacted for comment.

A skirmish behind the Uruguay bench saw a group of supporters clash with Colombia fans, who made up the vast majority of the crowd, with drinks thrown.

Police restored order after more than 10 minutes with a group of Uruguayan fans and team staff remaining on the field.

A 39th-minute goal from Jefferson Lerma was the difference between the sides, with Colombia playing a man short after Daniel Munoz was sent off just before the break.

– © AFP 2024

