Dave Heffernan pledges next two seasons to Connacht with contract extension

CONNACHT RUGBY HAVE TODAY announced that Dave Heffernan has signed on for the next two years.

After recently turning 34, Heffernan’s latest contract may well be the hooker’s last and one that he has spent his entire career with his home province.

In an official club statement, Connacht head coach Pete Wilkins said, “Dave continues to prove himself as one of the key leaders in the playing group. He’s an ultimate professional who still has the same passion and drive to succeed, even with all he has achieved in his career.

“He’s proven that again this season with some of the best rugby of his career. His commitment to a further two years here is a great boost for the club.”

A native of Ballina, Co Mayo, Heffernan came through the Connacht Academy and made his professional debut in March 2012. In the following 13 years he has made 212 appearances, putting him 8th in the all-time record appearances list.

He has also made international appearances at numerous levels, including the Ireland U20s, Wolfhounds, Emerging Ireland and Barbarians, and has earned 7 caps for the senior Ireland team.

This season he has contributed with three tries in 12 appearances. His latest contract extension keeps him at Connacht until 2017, which will mark 15 years since his senior debut.