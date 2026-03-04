Rennie non-committal on All Blacks captaincy, but suggests softening overseas selection policy

NEW ALL BLACKS head coach Dave Rennie stressed the need for alignment within New Zealand rugby but was non-committal on his selection of captain during his opening press conference in Auckland on Wednesday.

Rennie, who has been confirmed as New Zealand’s new boss until the 2027 World Cup following the stunning departure of Scott Robertson in January, also suggested that he will push for a softening of the country’s eligibility laws which currently prevent him from selecting players based overseas.

The former Australia boss, a Kiwi native, told the press conference that he will discuss the All Blacks’ captaincy with incumbent skipper Scott Barrett. However, Rennie gave only a brief answer on the topic, declining to confirm that Barrett would retain the role under his tenure.

“I think you’ve got to work through those things, and I’m keen to have a chat to players,” Rennie said. “Obviously, Scott Barrett, a fantastic player and the current captain, I’d be keen to have a chat to him about going forward.”

There has been a push from many New Zealand supporters in recent years for Ardie Savea to usurp Barrett as captain, with the talismanic back row sharing vice captaincy with Jordie Barrett during the Scott Robertson era.

However, Savea’s apparent discontent with the All Blacks’ previous coaching setup reportedly played a role in Robertson’s eventual sacking. Savea, who is on sabbatical with Kobe Steelers in Japan (where he played under Rennie until his All Blacks hiring), was said to be considering contractual options which would have ruled him out of the 2027 World Cup.

Rennie was asked during his opening press conference what Savea had told him about last year’s Northern Tour, which ultimately proved fatal for Scott Robertson’s reign, but declined to provide details from their conversation, confirming only that Savea would return from Japan as originally agreed.

“I’m not going to divulge the conversation we’ve had, but he’s a proud All Black,” Rennie said of Savea. “He’s obviously over in Kobe at the moment, and he’s getting his body right, and he’s playing good footy for us.

“I know he’s really excited about the future. Our job is to make sure he returns mentally refreshed, but in better condition than he arrived.”

On New Zealand’s strict eligibility rules, which currently forbid him from selecting overseas-based players, Rennie indicated that he would manage upwards and seek change — at least in a World Cup year.

He cited legendary lock Brodie Retallick, still just 34, as a player for whom New Zealand Rugby should consider relaxing its current selection policy.

Rennie, who was reunited with Retallick at Kobe from 2023 having previously coached him for six years with the Chiefs, said of the second row: “I get to see him train and play every week. He’s stronger than he’s ever been. He’s fitter than he’s ever been.

“I’m not sure if I’m allowed to [pick him] yet. There’s no doubt, we want to win the World Cup, and you need your best players available.”