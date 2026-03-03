More Stories
Rennie: “Incredible honour" to be named All Blacks head coach. Naoki Nishimura/AFLO SPORT/Alamy Stock Photo
All Blacks

Dave Rennie appointed as New Zealand head coach until 2027 Rugby World Cup

Rennie’s appointment ends a seven-week search for Scott Robertson’s successor.
11.24pm, 3 Mar 2026

NEW ZEALAND HAVE named Dave Rennie as All Blacks head coach in an appointment that is both historic and sets the country’s course towards the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

The 62-year-old becomes the first All Blacks head coach with Pasifika heritage, New Zealand Rugby said in their announcement on Tuesday evening, on a contract which runs until next year’s World Cup.

Rennie’s appointment ends a seven-week search for the right man to succeed Scott Robertson, who was sacked following a review into an underwhelming 2025 campaign.

Local media report that NZR’s recruitment process ultimately narrowed the field to two candidates: long-time frontrunner Jamie Joseph, the former Japan head coach who is currently at the Highlanders, and Rennie.

Rennie, who is currently coaching the Kobelco Kobe Steelers in Japan’s League One, described the appointment as “an incredible honour”.

“I’m extremely proud to have been entrusted with this role and understand the expectations that come with it.”

His first game in charge will see the All Blacks host France in the new Nations Championship on 4 July before games against Italy (11 July) and Ireland (18 July).

He is now due to finalise his coaching and management team, with an update expected in “the coming weeks”.

NZR chair David Kirk welcomed Rennie as “a world-class coach who has consistently shown he can build strong performance environments and win”.  

