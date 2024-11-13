Advertisement
David Breen in action for Limerick in 2013. James Crombie/INPHO
Former Limerick hurler appointed new physio with Liverpool

David Breen won a Munster title with Limerick in 2013 and an All-Ireland with Na Piarsaigh in 2016.
9.20am, 13 Nov 2024
784

FORMER LIMERICK HURLER David Breen has been appointed as the new first-team physio with Liverpool.

Breen has worked with various high profile teams across rugby and soccer during his career, including the Manchester City academy, and the Republic of Ireland team under interim boss John O’Shea this year.

He has also worked with Premiership rugby side Harlequins, Wasps and Leinster.

As a hurler, he won a Munster title with Limerick in 2013. He also had a successful club career with Na Piarsaigh, winning five county titles and five Munster medals, and was part of the team who achieved All-Ireland success in 2016.

Sinead Farrell
