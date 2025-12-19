2017 All-Ireland-winning captain David Burke retires from Galway duty after 16 seasons

ALL-IRELAND-WINNING captain David Burke has retired from inter-county hurling after 16 seasons of service for Galway.

The St Thomas’ star captained the county to All-Ireland glory in 2017 as Galway ended a 29-year wait for the Liam MacCarthy. Burke won the Man of the Match award that day after scoring four points from play in the final against Waterford. Galway also won the Division 1 and Leinster titles that season, with Burke playing an influential role throughout.

Regarded as one of the best players of his generation, Burke won four All-Stars throughout a decorated career for Galway and won three Leinster medals in total.

A statement from Galway GAA describes Burke as an “exemplary leader, team player and captain,” while Galway manager Micheál Donoghue said that Burke’s career “sets the standard for what it truly means to wear the county jersey.”

“Galway hurling has been an integral part of my life as far back as I can remember both as a supporter and a player.

“It has been an honour to represent my county, club and family for sixteen seasons at senior intercounty level. Throughout this time, I have shared a dressing room with great friends, teammates, managers, coaches and backroom personnel, in particular Micheál Donoghue for having faith in me to help lead the county to All Ireland success in 2017.

“Playing at intercounty level takes a huge level of personal sacrifice and so I wish to take this opportunity to thank my wife, Laura, our two kids, my parents John and Paula, my sister, my brothers, in-laws and the St. Thomas’ community for their unwavering support and understanding of my commitment to Galway hurling.

“A mention also to the Galway hurling supporters who have always stood by the team along the way, the Galway County Board, longstanding Galway sponsor Pat and Una McDonagh (Supermac’s) and my school St. Brigid’s College Loughrea. There were incredible heights and excruciating lows, but the privilege was never lost on me or taken for granted. Gaillimh Abú!”