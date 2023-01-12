Playing with David Clifford and Shane Walsh: 'It’s crazy how different they can be'

JACK GLYNN HAS seen both magicians, David Clifford and Shane Walsh, up close and personal. He’s borne witness to the tricks they produce for audiences on the big stage and the secret graft that takes place behind the curtain for those big reveals.

Glynn is in a rare position to give insight into the two pre-eminent footballers of 2022, having been tasked with disrupting their otherworldly flourishes in training in the past year with UL and Galway.

Their All-Ireland final feats were next to impossible to separate, 0-17 returned between them, each point better than the last, but the Young Footballer of the Year sees their styles as totally different.

“They’re both unbelievable players but they play a different style to each other,” says Glynn.

“Shane would be very athletic and he’s always taking on his man. He’s explosive. David, then, is out of this world, how skillful he is with the ball.

“Seeing David play and Shane play, for me anyway, they’re different players.”

Expanding on that style point, Glynn says: “They’re both the best players in the game at the moment.

“It’s interesting, playing with David and Shane, you’d notice small little things. Shane would be fairly athletic, he could turn you on a half-pence. In terms of David, he’s so smart.

“It’s crazy how different they can be but still be at the top level of the game. Their different styles of play I suppose is something they’ll be talking about for years to come.”

That much we see on the big days at Croke Park, where each will get another crack at silverware with Fossa and Kilmacud Crokes in the next 10 days. If they add those titles to their growing rolls of honour, it’ll owe more to their training ground toil than their divine talent.

“The reason they’re at the top level of their game is the amount of practice they put in,” says Glynn.

“You’d always see them behind after training taking extra shots and they’re always there before training.

Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

“Ultimately, they’re players who are driving on the team. They take a leadership role as well along with being standout players. It was a great experience to be able to play with both of them and see how they both operate.

“You take little snippets from both of them in how to approach the game and how professional they are in terms of how they conduct themselves around the team environment and how they conduct themselves in training.”

It would be unfair to paint Glynn’s game in such simplistic terms as being there just to stop the likes of Clifford and Walsh – he did add a point of his own in the All-Ireland final after all – but when it comes to that core element of a corner-back’s existence, how does he disrupt them and their different approaches in training?

“When you’re playing at a high level with your county, you can’t mark every forward the same way. You can’t paint everyone with the same brush. Different players, you’ve to play them different ways.

“Shane is very direct or you might have to play out in front of certain players or you’d have to play behind or from the side or you might have to be more aggressive with other types of players.

“It’s a fine art really. You have to know your opposition. When you know your opposition, you can plan how you go about defending and disrupting their game.”

Back with Galway, Glynn is also getting the chance to learn on the job marking Corofin All-Star Ian Burke, who has returned after a few years away from the inter-county scene.

“He’s a very intelligent player. He has great experience. As a defender, it’s very insightful to see the way he plays the game. He’s a great addition to the squad for the younger lads.”

Burke’s Corofin teammate Liam Silke, however, is away travelling, although his influence remains strong with Glynn.

“Liam Silke is obviously gone and he’s probably one of the best players I’ve ever played with. He was miles above myself so even to try to get to where he was would be a massive achievement.”

In his final year of Sigerson Cup football at UL, the woodwork and technical graphics teaching student missed their opening victory over UCC with a groin issue and will likely miss their game against TU Dublin, although he hopes to return in time for the knockout stages.

“I think I’ve played my most enjoyable football with college. I find it very rewarding. It’s a special bond you build with the lads and it’s something you’ll have for the rest of your life.”