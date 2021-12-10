Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 4°C Friday 10 December 2021
Advertisement

David Courell leaves English FA to take up key FAI role

The Castlebar native will succeed Rea Walshe as Chief Operating Officer of the Football Association of Ireland.

By Paul Dollery Friday 10 Dec 2021, 6:21 PM
1 hour ago 1,232 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5626846
FAI headquarters at Abbotstown.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
FAI headquarters at Abbotstown.
FAI headquarters at Abbotstown.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

THE FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION of Ireland has announced that David Courell will become the body’s Chief Operating Officer early in 2022.

The Castlebar native, who has been employed by England’s Football Association since 2017, is to succeed Rea Walshe, who is departing to set up a consultancy business.

For the English FA, Courell is currently serving as Head of the 2030 Fifa World Cup Bid Feasibility, which he also leads on behalf of the FAI and the FAs of Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales. 

“It was going to require something special to entice me away from the FA but I am hugely excited about moving back to Ireland and taking up this position with the FAI at a time of such transformation and opportunity for Irish football,” said Courell, who has also worked as the FA’s Head of Business Management.

“I have been fortunate to experience first-hand what it takes to make a sporting organisation truly world-class and, as a proud Irishman, I am passionate about working with all stakeholders to apply these learnings and help bolster the FAI’s execution of its new strategy due to be launched in the new year.”

Courell’s time at the FA also saw him lead on several special projects, including Russia 2018 Fifa World Cup planning for the England senior men’s team.

A graduate of University College Dublin, he was previously a Management Consultant with Deloitte, Operations Manager for the Olympic Stadium at the 2012 London Games, and Director of Operations for the British Paralympic Association.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“One look at David’s CV will highlight how much he will bring to this role in terms of strategic management and business transformation,” FAI CEO Jonathan Hill said.

“He is going to be a key player as we build out from the launch of the FAI Strategy 2022-2025 in January, and I wish him the very best in this new and exciting chapter of his career in football.”

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie