'Silence on the pitch affords referees time and headspace to make correct decisions'

GAA REFEREE DAVID Gough has welcomed the release of a rulebook for referees taking charge of games in the Allianz Football League.

Gough previously vented his frustration at the Football Review Committee over the suite of new rules introduced ahead of the 2025 league

The rulebook, which was released ahead of the second round of games, gives match officials something “concrete to look at and to study,” according to Gough. He also welcomes the addition of the 50m penalty for dissent.

“The games are far more enjoyable to watch,” he continues.

“They are higher-scoring, there are greater score opportunities for goals and two points which is wonderful to see. There’s catching and kicking, fast transitions but the greatest enhancement I see is the silence on the pitch that affords the referees the time and headspace to make correct decisions.

“The whole area around the 50m advancement for dissent is fantastic and can only lead to better performances from referees.”

In addition, Gough has been involved in TG4′s coverage of the Allianz Football League. His part in the coverage revolves around the new rules, explaining the reason for each call by the referee as they occurred during the meetings of Mayo and Dublin in Round 1, and Dublin and Donegal in Round 2.

“To be able to explain the decisions for the general public is marrying the two things I love the most in my life: refereeing and education. Being given the opportunity through TG4 was fantastic and I’m hoping to be back out in rounds three and four.

“It also allows me to explain rules that have always been there that people have had a lack of knowledge or understanding of. It’s one I would like to see continued for as long as it’s needed.”

The Meath official features in a new GAA documentary, ‘Réiteoir’ which will be released this week.

The programme, primarily spoken through Irish, is presented by sports broadcaster Gráinne McElwain and explores the challenges that GAA referees face with Gough and two other referees, Siobhán Coyle and Eoghan Ó Muircheartaigh. Abuse is a core discussion point which Gough found difficult to relive in front of the camera but he was also happy to “able to put across the human side” of a referee’s life.

David Gough being approached by Peter Crowley after the 2016 All-Ireland semi-final. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

He was also targeted through letters which resulted in a Garda investigation.

The GAA referee has never spoken of the abuse until now, the matter has since been resolved, and the letters have stopped.

In the documentary, Gough recalls how the criticism he received can be traced back to the 2016 All-Ireland semi-final between Kerry and Dublin. Towards the end of the game, Kerry defender Peter Crowley took a heavy hit from Dublin’s Diarmuid Connolly which Gough didn’t see. Dublin then scored a vital point which helped secure the win.

Gough was also scrutinised for his performance in the 2024 Connacht final between Mayo and Galway. He awarded an injury-time free to Galway which ultimately resulted in a victory for the Tribesmen. Many Mayo fans felt aggrieved by the decision, believing that Tommy Conroy should have been awarded a free instead.

Gough initially believed he made the right call but says in the documentary that “I gave Galway the free and I was wrong. Mayo deserved it. That was difficult for me and it still bothers me.”

Gough also speaks in the documentary about the homophobic abuse he has received in the past through letters. The Meath native has been open about his sexuality but could not understand why critics of his performance could conflate his ability as a match official with his private life.

“It was difficult around the homophobia as well because my sexuality does not impact my refereeing. I’m David Gough the referee, not David Gough the gay referee. If anything, my principles of equality and fairness on the pitch are only strengthened because of my awareness of what it can feel like to be treated unequally or unfairly.

“I learned a valuable lesson afterwards. I deleted social media in the years after. I still have my Twitter but it’s heavily restricted in who can private message me.

Réiteoir presenter Gráinne McElwain and David Gough. RTÉ RTÉ

“It’s a learning for young referees that social media might not be the place to be when you’re someone of a high profile nature who is in a position trying to create fair playing conditions on a pitch. Not everyone sees things the same way as you. We don’t have half the stadium cheering for us. If anything, I manage to piss off half the stadium every time I make a decision.”

Gough also addresses his failed fitness test from January of last year in the documentary. He was one of 13 referees who fell short ahead of the standard required before the opening round of the league. He explains that he wasn’t far off the target but knew he didn’t have the required work done.

“I was unfit,” he adds. “I was overweight. It took me until now to lose that weight and I can see it on me in the All-Ireland semi-final between Kerry and Armagh. I wasn’t as fit as I’d like to be but I was fit enough to meet the standard.

“It’s embarrassing to fail a fitness test because the connotation of the word ‘unfit’ makes people think you’re completely unfit in your mind to referee. I’m 41 and doing that Vo2 Test is not easy for someone to get to level 17.4 and it’s embarrassing to have it released into the national media. Nobody else has their physical fitness released into the national media and that was really unwelcome.”

Elaborating on the cause for his drop in fitness, Gough believes the fact that he had officiated the previous year’s All-Ireland final in 2023 was a contributing factor.

“You cannot remember a referee was appointed to successive All-Ireland football finals. So, while you might be at the peak of your fitness the year you do an All-Ireland final, the motivation drops because you know you’re not getting an All-Ireland final next year.”

As viewers sit down to watch ‘Réiteoir’ this week, Gough would like the public to come away with a greater understanding of the challenges referees face both on and off the field. Instead of being critical of every call they make, he would like to see people show more grace to referees in the future.

“We’re not robots on a pitch. We have hundreds of decisions to make within the space of 60 or 70 minutes. It is impossible to get them all right, and we are doing it as volunteers within the association. It is one of the craziest pastimes. We are not gaining anything from it.”

Réiteoir will be shown on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player on Thursday at 10.15pm