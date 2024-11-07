Harrington, 24, moved to Fleetwood from Cork City at the end of the 2022 season.
Wales have been watching former Cork City 'keeper David Harrington for a couple of years - he was included in an Irish senior squad in June, but has now been called up to the Welsh squad https://t.co/DnNOAdIw6V
Recent Ireland call-up Harrington drafted into Wales squad
FORMER CORK CITY goalkeeper David Harrington has been called up to the Wales squad for their upcoming Nations League matches against Türkiye and Iceland.
The Fleetwood Town shot-stopper was included in an Ireland squad by interim manager John O’Shea in June, but was not capped.
It’s understood Wales have been tracking Harrington for some time, and Craig Bellamy today drafted him in as a fourth goalkeeper for their upcoming games.
Harrington, 24, moved to Fleetwood from Cork City at the end of the 2022 season.
He has kept five clean sheets in 14 games this campaign so far.
Harrington was born and raised in Cork, but qualifies for Wales through his father Phil, who also played for Cork City.
Caoimhín Kelleher, Mark Travers and Max O’Leary were the goalkeepers named in the Ireland squad this afternoon, with Gavin Bazunu out injured.
David Harrington dual eligibility Tug of War