Tom Cannon and David Harrington called up to 26-man Ireland squad

TOM CANNON HAS received his first call-up to John O’Shea’s Republic of Ireland senior squad for the June friendlies against Hungary and Portugal.

The Leicester City striker has played underage internationals for the Boys in Green and was selected by Stephen Kenny for a training camp last summer.

He didn’t report for duty, citing tonsillitis, and had since taken time out to reflect on his international future following an approach from the England U21s.

Goalkeeper David Harrington is also drafted in for the first time. The 23-year-old former Cork City stopper moved to Fleetwood Town 18 months ago.

Excelsior striker Troy Parrott, who recently netted a hat-trick in the Eredivisie relegation play-off, returns to the squad having missed the international fixtures against Belgium and Switzerland earlier in the year.

Celtic centre-back Liam Scales and Stoke City left-back Enda Stevens are also recalled, as is Bristol City goalkeeper Max O’Leary.

Goalkeeper Josh Keeley, who spent the season on loan at Barnet from Tottenham, and midfielder Bosun Lawal, who featured for Fleetwood on loan from Celtic, will also report into the camp to train with the seniors along with Andy Moran.

They will then link up with Jim Crawford’s Ireland U21 squad for their upcoming fixtures against Croatia and England.

Ireland are set to welcome Hungary to the Aviva Stadium on Tuesday 4 June with kick-off at 7.45pm, before they travel to Aveiro to face Portugal on Tuesday 11 June.

Republic of Ireland Squad – Hungary/Portugal

Goalkeepers: Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth), Max O’Leary (Bristol City), David Harrington (Fleetwood Town)

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Wolves), Shane Duffy (Norwich City), Dara O’Shea (Burnley), Jake O’Brien (Lyon), Andrew Omobamidele (Nottingham Forest), Liam Scales (Celtic), Robbie Brady (Preston North End), Enda Stevens (Stoke City).

Midfielders: Josh Cullen (Burnley), Finn Azaz (Middlesbrough), Jason Knight (Bristol City), Jamie McGrath (Aberdeen), Callum O’Dowda (Cardiff City), Will Smallbone (Southampton), Mark Sykes (Bristol City), Mikey Johnston (West Bromwich Albion, on loan from Celtic).

Forwards: Sammie Szmodics (Blackburn Rovers), Adam Idah (Celtic, on loan from Norwich City), Troy Parrott (Excelsior, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur), Michael Obafemi (Millwall, on loan from Burnley), Tom Cannon (Leicester City).