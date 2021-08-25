David Herity set to stay on as Kildare hurling boss

DAVID HERITY IS set to stay on as Kildare senior hurling manager.

The former Kilkenny goalkeeper has been handed a three-year extension, to be reviewed after two.

Club delegates will be expected to ratify the proposal at the upcoming county board meeting.

“Since David’s arrival three years ago, the Senior Hurling Team has achieved numerous honours including Christy Ring Cup success and promotion to Div2A,” a Kildare GAA statement reads.

“Both Kildare GAA & David are looking forward to further maximising the potential of our talented group of players within the county in the coming years.”