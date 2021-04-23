BE PART OF THE TEAM

Moyes calls for unified British league in wake of Super League debacle

The West Ham manager says he would like to see Rangers and Celtic playing south of the border.

By Press Association Friday 23 Apr 2021, 10:44 PM
Image: John Walton
DAVID MOYES HAS joined the chorus of disdain towards the failed breakaway European Super League and called for a unified British competition instead.

In the week in which England’s ‘big six’ clubs were forced into a humiliating U-turn after agreeing to join the new tournament, reports once again surfaced that Scotland’s ‘big two’, Rangers and Celtic, could end up south of the border.

West Ham boss Moyes would take things further, calling for a second Premier League and a pathway for more Scottish clubs to join.

The Scot, who said he was “really disappointed” with Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham for their involvement in the ill-fated ESL, added: “I think reform is needed.

“Change is needed in some way. I think the Premier League has a brilliant product, I really do, but at the top clubs you’re talking about too many games, so could we have Premier League I and Premier League II?

“Could we have a situation where we do invite Rangers and Celtic to Premier League II? Why can we not unite the UK? Why do we have to be England and Scotland and not unite it?

“Why can it not be a pyramid that allows teams in the Scottish leagues to get into Premier League II? In fact, I think actually more money would filter down if Rangers and Celtic could be given an opportunity to come in.

“Why can we not unite the UK? We are in Brexit now, we have our country, so why not? Rangers and Celtic would only enhance what is happening in England.

“Why not try and make what we have got something new and maybe take a few less teams, maybe two out of the Premier League and put in Premier League II, and we have a few extra weeks.

“The big clubs have got such a big programme, and I can only see with the new programmes them getting so many more games, and it is getting too tough to play too many games.”


About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Read next:

