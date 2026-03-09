Two-time Connacht SFC winner announces retirement from Roscommon

EXPERIENCED ROSCOMMON DEFENDER David Murray has announced his inter-county retirement.

Murray, who made his senior debut against Cavan in 2015, won Connacht SFC titles with Roscommon in 2017 and 2019 along with four Division 2 titles (2015, 2018, 2020, 2022) and a Division 3 title in 2014.

He also won a Connacht minor title with Roscommon along two U21 provincial titles, captaining the side in 2014.

The Pádraig Pearses player steps away after making 125 appearances throughout his inter-county career.

“On behalf of Roscommon GAA, we sincerely thank David for his exceptional commitment to football in Roscommon on the field as a player and off it as one of our greatest ambassadors,” Roscommon GAA chairman Tom Murray said.

“While David’s inter-county career has now come to an end, his legacy will remain and I know that he will continue to play an important role within his club and community.

“We wish David, his partner Sinéad and their son Tom all the very best for the next chapter in their lives.”

