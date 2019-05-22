This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Wednesday 22 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

David Nucifora signs new deal to stay with IRFU until 2022

The Australian has made landmark changes in Irish rugby since arriving in 2014.

By Sean Farrell Wednesday 22 May 2019, 2:58 PM
17 minutes ago 424 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4646874
Nucifora with incoming head coach Andy Farrell.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Nucifora with incoming head coach Andy Farrell.
Nucifora with incoming head coach Andy Farrell.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

IRFU PERFORMANCE DIRECTOR David Nucifora has signed a three-year extension to his contract, keeping him with the union until the end of the 2021/22 season.

Five years on from his initial appointment, the Australian has proven successful in his role at the top tier of Irish rugby with increased movement of Irish players between provinces and the emergence of serious Sevens teams signalling progress.

The42 reported last week that the 57-year-old was set to re-commit to the IRFU for the period beyond Joe Schmidt’s tenure as head coach.

Today’s statement from the IRFU also credits Nucifora with progress in the player development pathway and talent identification in overseas-based Irish-qualified talent.

IRFU CEO Philip Browne said: “David has delivered across a huge number of areas in that regard and Irish Rugby is in a better place for the experience, leadership and passion he has brought to the role.  We are delighted that he has agreed to continue this important work over the coming years.”

Nucifora made time in the statement to outline future projects.

David Nucifora Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

“Over the coming months we will see the culmination of a number of years work on a couple of very  important projects,” said the Australian.

“Irish Rugby’s High Performance Centre in Abbottstown will come on stream during the summer and another significant piece of infrastructure – a centralised player data management platform that ties together all of the disciplines that support Irish Rugby from the start of the Elite Player Pathway through to the National Team will be in place ahead of the new season. “ 

He added: “One of the next big challenges will be to ensure that the IRFU’s competition and development structures support the ambitions of young players wishing to pursue an elite pathway in the game. This will involve greater alignment of the programmes in both the performance and participation pathways.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie