This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Monday 24 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ulster add former Leinster academy second row to squad for next season

David O’Connor joins his older brother Alan at Kingspan Stadium.

By Ryan Bailey Monday 24 Jun 2019, 4:10 PM
14 minutes ago 710 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4695579

ULSTER HEAD COACH Dan McFarland has today finalised his senior playing squad ahead of the 2019/20 season, with former Leinster academy second row David O’Connor the final addition to the ranks.

O’Connor, who left his native province in 2017 to ‘pursue other opportunities’, is one of six new arrivals at Kingspan Stadium ahead of the new season, joining Jack McGrath, Sam Carter, Matt Faddes, Gareth Milasinovich and Bill Johnston.

David O'Connor O'Connor is an Ireland underage international. Source: Donall Farmer/INPHO

The former Blackrock College man is the younger brother of Ulster second row Alan.

O’Connor joins the northern province on a development contract having played with Lansdowne in the All-Ireland League and will add depth to McFarland’s second row and back row resources, particularly during the World Cup period.

McFarland has named a 44-man senior panel ahead of next season, 41 of whom are Irish-qualified, while 27 have progressed through the province’s player development pathway.

Nine of those included have moved up to the senior ranks from the Ulster academy, including Robert Baloucoune, Angus Kernohan and Michael Lowry. 

It had already been confirmed that Ireland prop McGrath was joining from Leinster and Carter and Faddes were arriving from the Brumbies and Highlanders respectively.

Out-half Johnston makes the move north from Munster, while Milasinovich is another front-row recruit from Worcester Warriors.

“Having a large number of indigenous young players in the squad is incredibly important for the future of Ulster Rugby,” McFarland said.

“It is important that we retain the best of our home-grown talent, many of whom receive attractive offers from other clubs, and we have managed to do that once again with some key re-signings.

Bill Johnston Johnston joins from Munster. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

“Combined with this core group of Ulster men is the vital input of our overseas players. Having players like Marcell Coetzee in the group has delivered tangible benefits both on and off the field, and I’m confident that Sam Carter and Matt Faddes will also have big impacts.

“We will also welcome the experience and quality of Jack McGrath, and the potential of Gareth Milasinovich, Bill Johnston and David O’Connor into the squad, and I’m looking forward to working with them all.”

The majority of the Ulster squad will return to pre-season training in Belfast on 1 July.

It has yet to be confirmed who will captain Ulster next season following the retirement of Rory Best. 

Ulster squad 2019/20: Will Addison, John Andrew, Robert Baloucoune, Billy Burns, Sam Carter, Marcell Coetzee, John Cooney, Angus Curtis, Matt Faddes, Craig Gilroy, Iain Henderson, Rob Herring, James Hume, Bill Johnston, Greg Jones, Ross Kane, Angus KernohanMichael Lowry, Louis Ludik, Rob Lyttle, Luke Marshall, Adam McBurney, Kyle McCall, Zack McCall, Stuart McCloskey, Jack McGrath, Gareth Milasinovic, Marty Moore, Jordi Murphy, Alan O’Connor, David O’Connor, Tommy O’Hagan, Eric O’Sullivan, Tom O’Toole, Marcus Rea, Matty Rea, Sean Reidy, Clive Ross, David Shanahan, Jonny Stewart, Jacob Stockdale, Nick Timoney, Kieran Treadwell, Andrew Warwick.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie