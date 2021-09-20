Munster winning boss to stay with Tipp footballers for new three-year term

DAVID POWER IS to remain in charge of the Tipperary footballers up to the end of the 2024 campaign after being given a new three-year term in charge of the Premier County.

Tipperary boss David Power. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

The decision was onfirmed at a county board management meeting last week with Dublin native Paddy Christie set to remain at the helm of the county’s U20 side as well as filling his role as senior selector.

Power has been manager of the Tipperary senior side for the past two campaigns that have been impacted by Covid-19 enforced shutdowns.

He still managed to lead Tipperary to their most famous recent success when they defeated Cork to become Munster senior champions in November 2020, the first time the county had lifted that title in 85 years. They subsequently lost to Mayo at the All-Ireland semi-final stage.

This season Tipperary bowed out in their opening championship game at the hands of Kerry in the Munster semi-final.

It was a difficult season after they had previously suffered relegation to Division 4 of the football league, losing by 1-13 to 0-9 to Longford in the third tier play-off.

Paddy Christie during this year's Munster U20 final. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Christie steered the Tipperary U20 side to the Munster final this year as they defeated Limerick and Waterford before losing out to Cork in the decider.

Tipperary football board chairman Conor O’Dwyer explained to Tipp FM why the three-year term was decided upon.

“We saw for the first year in a couple of year’s we had success at underage level, albeit we didn’t win anything but a couple of good performances and brought us to a Munster final.

“Having that link, that certainly is a focus for David and Paddy and all the management team in both the under 20s and the seniors is to continue to bring players through from under 18, under 17 level to under 20 and to senior.

“That’s why we all felt it was appropriate to give them a three-year term.”