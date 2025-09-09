Advertisement
David Power (file photo). Lorraine O’Sullivan/INPHO
Freepower play

Tipperary 2020 Munster winning manager takes charge of county's LGFA team

David Power: ‘The goal is to compete at the highest level and bring success to Tipperary Ladies Football’.
10.31am, 9 Sep 2025

FORMER TIPPERARY MEN’S football boss David Power has been appointed manager of the county’s ladies football side. 

The 2020 Munster senior football championship winning boss was ratified at a county board meeting last night, and succeeds Ed Burke in the role.

A Tipperary LGFA press release reads: “David Power brings with him a remarkable track record of leadership, player development, and championship success across all levels of Gaelic football.

“A highly respected figure in both men’s and ladies’ football, David has consistently nurtured talent and delivered results throughout his managerial career.”

Arguably best known for leading Tipp to their first Munster senior championship success in 85 years in 2020, Power also oversaw Division 4 league promotion during his four seasons at the helm.

david-power-at-the-final-whistle Celebrating Munster success in 2020. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

The Tipp native previously guided the Premier minors to All-Ireland glory in 2011, along with back to back Munster titles (’11 and ’12). His CV also shows Munster U17 (’10 and ’11) and U16 (’10) titles, while he helped Wexford to back to back Leinster junior crowns during a successful spell on Slaneyside in 2015 and 2016.

Power holds “strong and growing ties with the ladies’ game,” the release continues. He coached the Waterford IT ladies football team in 2018/19 as they featured in the Giles Cup, and was involved with the Comeragh Rangers club around the same time.

“It is a great honour to be appointed as manager of the Tipperary senior ladies football team,” said Power.

“Tipperary has always been close to my heart, and I have huge admiration for the talent and dedication within this group of players. I’m really looking forward to working with them, building a strong and united panel, and preparing for the challenges ahead.

“The goal is to compete at the highest level and bring success to Tipperary Ladies Football. I’d like to thank the county board for placing their trust in me, and I can’t wait to get started.”

aishling-moloney-celebrates-after-the-game Tipperary LGFA's most recognisable face, Aishling Moloney. Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

Tipperary LGFA Chairperson Damian Johnston extended a warm welcome and thanked the county board delegates for their “100% approval and support of David”.

“David’s proven track record, both at inter-county and club level, speaks for itself,” Johnston added. “His leadership qualities, passion for the game, and commitment to player development make him an ideal fit for this role.

“We believe he will inspire our senior team and ensure they reach their full potential. We look forward to an exciting chapter ahead for Tipperary Ladies Football.”

Tipp reached their first All-Ireland senior quarter-final in over 40 years last season, but they were comfortably beaten by Meath in Navan. After two defeats and a draw in the Munster round robin, they finished second to Galway in their All-Ireland SFC group.

Victory over Donegal secured their historic progression to the last eight, having earlier placed third in Division 2 of the National Football League.

