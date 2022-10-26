Membership : Access or Sign Up
Davy Burke takes Roscommon reins

The Kildare native has been appointed on a three-year term.

1 hour ago 2,850 Views 1 Comment
Wicklow manager Davy Burke.
Image: Tommy Grealy/INPHO

DAVY BURKE HAS been appointed as the new manager of Roscommon footballers. 

Roscommon rubber-stamped Burke’s appointment tonight at a county board meeting.

The Kildare native takes charge on a three-year term, replacing Anthony Cunningham who stepped down at the start of August. 

He previously managed Wicklow and led Kildare U20s to the All-Ireland title in 2018. In 2019, he was over Sarsfields when they lifted Kildare SFC honours. 

“Roscommon GAA are absolutely delighted with the appointment,” said Roscommon chairman Brian Carroll.

“Davy Burke is a young enthusiastic manager who has gained much experience in his managerial career through club, college and county.”

Donegal All-Ireland winner Mark McHugh is on board as coach. 

The remainder of the backroom team will be announced in the coming days. 

