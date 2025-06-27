Davy Burke steps down as Roscommon manager

DAVY BURKE HAS stepped down as manager of the Roscommon senior footballers following the end of his three-year term.

In a Roscommon GAA statement, Burke said: “After careful consideration, I have decided to step down as Roscommon Senior Football Manager, bringing an end to my three year term.

“I would like to thank the Roscommon County Board in particular County Chairperson, Brian Carroll for his unwavering support and loyalty through the highs and lows over the last three years. I appreciated it more than you will know.

“During my tenure I have had the privilege of working alongside a fantastic group of people in my backroom team. While there are too many to mention individually, I want to express my heartfelt appreciation for your professionalism, dedication and loyalty to Roscommon Football.

“My management team of Eddie Lohan, Mark Doran, Hugh Lynch and Leo Tierney. Thanks lads for your immense commitment, your expertise and your constant support. It was a pleasure to work with you all.

“To the Roscommon players, it was an honour of a lifetime to be entrusted to manage you bunch of men for three years. I am very proud of the improvements we made, the work we put in together and the experiences we had along the way. I will be on the terrace in The Hyde keenly watching on and wishing you continued success. There is no better sight than The Hyde pitch full with Rossie jerseys after a win.

“Finally to my family who as always were my biggest backers and supporters. There was never a journey too arduous for them. The crew were always there.”

Roscommon GAA Chairperson Brian Carroll said: “Davy Burke has this evening informed me of his decision to step down as our senior football team manager after three years. I have witnessed first hand the effort, dedication and commitment Davy has put in since his appointment in October 2022.

“I want to thank Davy most sincerely for everything he has done for Roscommon GAA. We have had highs and lows over the three years but Davy’s ambitions and goals for our players, supporters and our County was always to be the very best we could possibly be.

“I want to thank all our backroom team for their work over the last three years.

“Finally I want to wish Davy, Shauna, Shea and little Conn the very very best in the future and I wish them health, happiness and success on and off the pitch. It was a pleasure to work with Davy and he will always be welcome in Roscommon.”

Roscommon GAA will now begin the process of appointing a new senior football manager.