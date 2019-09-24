This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Tuesday 24 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Wicklow turn to Kildare All-Ireland U20 winning manager to fill county senior role

Davy Burke has been appointed on a three-year term after guiding the Lilywhites U20 side to All-Ireland glory last year.

By Fintan O'Toole Tuesday 24 Sep 2019, 8:22 PM
24 minutes ago 767 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4821625
Davy Burke guided the Kildare U20 side to glory in 2018.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Davy Burke guided the Kildare U20 side to glory in 2018.
Davy Burke guided the Kildare U20 side to glory in 2018.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

WICKLOW HAVE TURNED to Davy Burke, Kildare’s All-Ireland U20 winning manager last year, to take charge of their senior football team on a three-year-term.

Burke was confirmed as the new Wicklow senior football supremo at a county board meeting tonight.

“Wicklow GAA are delighted to announce that Davy Burke has been ratified as the new Wicklow senior football manager on a three-year term at tonight’s County Board meeting,” a statement from Wicklow GAA reads.

The Confey man came to prominence in 2018 with his achievements while at the helm of the Kildare U20 footballers. He steered them to Leinster glory at the expense of Dublin, victory in the All-Ireland semi-final against Kerry and then a final success over Mayo in Croke Park.

Burke is currently in charge of the Sarsfields club in the Kildare senior football championship. They have an upcoming county semi-final date on Saturday 5 October against Celbridge.

The vacancy arose in Wicklow at the end of July when John Evans stepped away as manager after two years.

Wicklow lost out to Kildare in their Leinster opener this season by 0-15 to 1-10 before bowing out of the All-Ireland qualifier race at the first hurdle when defeated 0-15 to 0-13 by Leitrim.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie