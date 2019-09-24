Wicklow turn to Kildare All-Ireland U20 winning manager to fill county senior role

WICKLOW HAVE TURNED to Davy Burke, Kildare’s All-Ireland U20 winning manager last year, to take charge of their senior football team on a three-year-term.

Burke was confirmed as the new Wicklow senior football supremo at a county board meeting tonight.

“Wicklow GAA are delighted to announce that Davy Burke has been ratified as the new Wicklow senior football manager on a three-year term at tonight’s County Board meeting,” a statement from Wicklow GAA reads.

The Confey man came to prominence in 2018 with his achievements while at the helm of the Kildare U20 footballers. He steered them to Leinster glory at the expense of Dublin, victory in the All-Ireland semi-final against Kerry and then a final success over Mayo in Croke Park.

Burke is currently in charge of the Sarsfields club in the Kildare senior football championship. They have an upcoming county semi-final date on Saturday 5 October against Celbridge.

The vacancy arose in Wicklow at the end of July when John Evans stepped away as manager after two years.

Wicklow lost out to Kildare in their Leinster opener this season by 0-15 to 1-10 before bowing out of the All-Ireland qualifier race at the first hurdle when defeated 0-15 to 0-13 by Leitrim.

