Davy Fitzgerald steps down as Antrim boss - reports

DAVY FITZGERALD HAS stepped down as Antrim hurling boss, according to reports.
The experienced manager from Clare is reported by the Irish Examiner and BBC Northern Ireland to have stepped down following Antrim’s Joe McDonagh Cup win over Carlow today.
The victory was not enough to send Antrim to the final following two earlier losses to Down and Laois.
Last month, Antrim GAA insisted they never sought to remove Fitzgerald as Saffrons senior hurling manager as a row between players and the county board developed.
Antrim’s players had earlier that week written to the county board stating that “a decision was made to remove Davy from his position, only for that decision to later be reversed”, creating “uncertainty” and a “lack of trust”.
Players then requested that county board chairman Seamus McMullan meet with them to clarify the “conflicting information”, and warned that they would not train in the absence of a meeting, opening the door to possible strike action. The strike did not materialise following talks.
Fitzgerald became Antrim manager in 2024 on a two-year term with the option of a third season, which will now not happen.
Antrim beat Carlow by 17 points in the Joe McDonagh Cut clash today at Corrigan Park.
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Goals from Joseph McLaughlin, Keelan Molloy and Ruairi Donaghy helped the Ulster side to a 3-26 to 1-15 win, with Ruairi Murphy raising a green flag for Carlow.
Carlow are still headed for the Joe McDonagh final, as they finish the group stage on eight points, with Laois also on eight.
For Antrim to progress, London would have had to get a result against Laois, which was never likely, with the Christy Ring champions of last season rooted to the foot of the table, and Laois duly won out Ruislip today by a margin of 12 points, 1-29 to 0-19.
Conor Hearne of Galway on the run. Martin Kennedy / INPHO
Martin Kennedy / INPHO / INPHO
In the Leinster SHC, meanwhile, Galway fought back from 13 points down to eventually beat Wexford by eight at Wexford Park, 2-31 to 3-20.
Galway lost to Dublin last week and would have been keen to not suffer a successive loss against the provincial decider.
Yet they were in trouble early on as goals from Jack O’Connor, Lee Chin and Cillian Byrne had the home side 13 points to the good after 24 minutes.
Galway closed the gap to six points at half time and then kicked on after the break with Jason rabbitte and Conor Cooney, from a penalty, raising green flags.
Galway go forward the Leinster final against Dublin, and Wexford, who were already out of the running before today, at least showing some of the bite and attacking threat not evident in previous rounds.
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Davy Fitzgerald steps down as Antrim boss - reports
LAST UPDATE | 6 mins ago
DAVY FITZGERALD HAS stepped down as Antrim hurling boss, according to reports.
The experienced manager from Clare is reported by the Irish Examiner and BBC Northern Ireland to have stepped down following Antrim’s Joe McDonagh Cup win over Carlow today.
The victory was not enough to send Antrim to the final following two earlier losses to Down and Laois.
Last month, Antrim GAA insisted they never sought to remove Fitzgerald as Saffrons senior hurling manager as a row between players and the county board developed.
Antrim’s players had earlier that week written to the county board stating that “a decision was made to remove Davy from his position, only for that decision to later be reversed”, creating “uncertainty” and a “lack of trust”.
Players then requested that county board chairman Seamus McMullan meet with them to clarify the “conflicting information”, and warned that they would not train in the absence of a meeting, opening the door to possible strike action. The strike did not materialise following talks.
Fitzgerald became Antrim manager in 2024 on a two-year term with the option of a third season, which will now not happen.
Antrim beat Carlow by 17 points in the Joe McDonagh Cut clash today at Corrigan Park.
Goals from Joseph McLaughlin, Keelan Molloy and Ruairi Donaghy helped the Ulster side to a 3-26 to 1-15 win, with Ruairi Murphy raising a green flag for Carlow.
Carlow are still headed for the Joe McDonagh final, as they finish the group stage on eight points, with Laois also on eight.
For Antrim to progress, London would have had to get a result against Laois, which was never likely, with the Christy Ring champions of last season rooted to the foot of the table, and Laois duly won out Ruislip today by a margin of 12 points, 1-29 to 0-19.
Conor Hearne of Galway on the run. Martin Kennedy / INPHO Martin Kennedy / INPHO / INPHO
In the Leinster SHC, meanwhile, Galway fought back from 13 points down to eventually beat Wexford by eight at Wexford Park, 2-31 to 3-20.
Galway lost to Dublin last week and would have been keen to not suffer a successive loss against the provincial decider.
Yet they were in trouble early on as goals from Jack O’Connor, Lee Chin and Cillian Byrne had the home side 13 points to the good after 24 minutes.
Galway closed the gap to six points at half time and then kicked on after the break with Jason rabbitte and Conor Cooney, from a penalty, raising green flags.
Galway go forward the Leinster final against Dublin, and Wexford, who were already out of the running before today, at least showing some of the bite and attacking threat not evident in previous rounds.
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Davy Fitzgerald GAA Hurling Managerial Departure Wrap