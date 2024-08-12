Davy Fitzgerald becomes Antrim senior hurling manager

DAVY FITZGERALD is the new Antrim senior hurling manager, it has been confirmed.

The 53-year-old has been appointed by the County Committee for a two-year term, with the option for a third year.

Fitzgerald stepped down as Waterford manager last month after two seasons in charge, declining the option to take a third year.

Waterford narrowly missed out on qualifying from Munster this year, defeating Cork and drawing with Tipperary, before suffering losses to Clare and Limerick.

It was his second stint as Waterford boss, having previously managed the county between 2008 and 2011. He also had stints with Wexford (2016 to 2021) and home county Clare (2011 to 2016), who he guided to All-Ireland glory in 2013.

“We’re delighted to announce the appointment of Davy Fitzgerald,” Antrim county board chairperson Séamus McMullan said.

“Davy brings a wealth of experience to the role. His vision, drive and determination is a perfect fit with the ambition of our playing panel.

“We are confident, too, that Davy will bring the very best out of the emerging hurling talent that is present within our County.

“We are committed to further developing our underage structures in Antrim and welcome Davy’s interest in contributing to that — that is an exciting prospect for our young hurlers and their clubs.

“On behalf of the clubs of Antrim, we wish Davy the very best and look forward to working with him and his team.”

Fitzgerald succeeds Darren Gleeson, who led Antrim to two Joe McDonagh Cups and a League Division Two title during five years in charge.