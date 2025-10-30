Davy Fitzgerald encourages debate on formal payments for inter-county managers

DAVY FITZERALD has encouraged a debate on the issue of formal payments for inter-county managers, saying it is a debate that needs to happen.

Three-quarters of male inter-county players who contributed to the recent Gaelic Players Association annual membership survey said they believe inter-county managers should receive payment over and above expenses.

Speaking at the launch of the latest series of the Londis-sponsored Ireland’s Fittest Family show, current Antrim manager Fitzgerald said that it is a discussion that needs to take place.

“Let’s see what can be done, what cannot be done,” said Fitzgerald, who has also managed his native Clare, Waterford and Wexford. “Let’s just look at it realistically and see what the story is. I do think the whole thing needs to be looked at, about where can we go and what can we do.

“Do I have the answers to it? I don’t. But do I think it’s something that definitely deserves a look at? I do think that is one of a number of issues.

“That is not the number one issue in my mind, and I’m not going to say what I think the number one is, but there are other issues out there that need to be looked at as well.”

Fitzgerald noted that the GAA may be “generating more than it’s ever generated” financially.

“I know the hours are massive,” he said. “I can only speak from what I’m doing right now. I know hours-wise what it is. It’s pretty crazy.”

Asked what those more important things to be addressed are, Fitzgerald was coy.

Advertisement

“I’m not going there because if I say one or two things that I feel, I’ll be in trouble again,” he responded.

But he did make two suggestions for how the game could be improved.

Firstly, he believes the GAA should experiment with a special box, or designated area, away from the sideline, for managers and coaches to watch matches from. He feels this would help to reduce disciplinary flashpoints and also help with analysing games. He wants access to referees as well, after games, to talk through various incidents and decisions.

“The match is played on a Sunday, I believe on a Monday I should be able to get four or five clips, send them on to him (the referee), that him and an official from Croke Park are on the line with me and I can say, ‘Okay, there are four clips, you might talk me through what you see there or what the story is’,” said Fitzgerald. “I feel there’d be accountability then.

“It’s easy to say, ‘Ah sure Davy’s always f***ing roaring and shouting and this, that and the other’. But I would feel, wouldn’t it be nice if we could just ask the question and see their point of view?

“And I’ve talked to a few lately and they said, ‘Yeah, Davy, probably a few referees talk about you and they don’t like your attitude, this, that and the other’. I said, ‘But there’s no communication’.”

Fitzgerald is currently preparing for his second season in charge of Antrim. He believes that season one brought some progress, if only two wins from 11 National League and Championship games. Ultimately, Antrim relinquished their MacCarthy Cup status and will compete in the Joe McDonagh Cup next year.

After their final game in last summer’s Leinster SHC, a defeat to Offaly, which relegated them, Fitzgerald took time out to consider his position.

“I took a bit (of time), it was just tough for a number of reasons,” he said. “I spent a bit of time. I’m not going to go into all those reasons. There were reasons, and I took a bit of time.”

With old ally Seoirse Bulfin set to coach alongside him again next season, Fitzgerald will hope to generate some of the old chemistry that was there when they helped Clare to win the All-Ireland (2013) and Wexford the Leinster title (2019).

Fitzgerald has also recalled former Antrim forward Domhnall Nugent, though as a goalkeeper this time. Powerful Nugent, who overcame drug and alcohol issues in the past and managed the Down camogie team this year, played in goals for his club St John’s due to injuries and helped them win a breakthrough Antrim SHC title.

Now, Fitzgerald has invited the 28-year-old to return to the Saffrons squad, having not featured since 2023.

“He’s going on the training panel, yeah, I had a chat with Domhnall, as a goalie,” said Fitzgerald. “We had a very frank chat about it. He knows that there are certain conditions which I’ve set him, but he’ll get an opportunity. And he deserves it. He played really well, and I can only go on what I see in the games.”

On the issue of Dunloy’s talented dual players, Fitzgerald said no news regarding their 2026 situation appears to be good news. Seaan Elliott, Nigel Elliot and Keelan Molloy contributed 2-10 between them during the club’s unlikely Antrim SFC final win. The trio all featured for Fitzgerald in 2025 but could yet be wanted by new Antrim football manager Mark Doran.

“I don’t know, I haven’t talked to the football manager yet,” said Fitzgerald, who shrugged when asked if he would have the dual talents for 2026. “I kind of hope I do anyhow. It’s very hard to do both, as I’ve always said. I think that’s a given; to commit to even one is unreal. But I don’t know, I haven’t had that conversation yet. The lads haven’t said anything different to me anyhow. They haven’t indicated that way, that they won’t be with me.”

Fitzgerald spoke on a broad range of issues for almost an hour at yesterday’s event, though he noted on a couple of occasions that he’s more guarded now. Part of this appears to be down to feeling his comments at last winter’s corresponding launch, regarding going back to basics with Antrim’s players, were taken out of context.

Former player and manager Terence McNaughton criticised Fitzgerald for saying that trying to develop a new style with the Antrim players was ‘like teaching someone how to walk again’.

“My problem was I was probably too f***ing honest and said it straight out and I got absolutely kicked for saying something that wasn’t what it was,” said Fitzgerald. “You have to be careful now when you say something. ‘It’s f***, how’s that going to end up? Did it really come across the way you meant it?’ That’s the truth. Sometimes you get a bit more guarded.”

* Ireland’s Fittest Family, sponsored by Londis, will return to RTE One TV on Sunday, November 2 for a 13th season.