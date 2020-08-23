Davy Fitz: 'People say you should give it a miss for a year. I just don't agree with that'

WEXFORD SENIOR HURLING manager Davy Fitzgerald believes it’s essential that the inter-county championships are played this year, despite increasing concerns over the threat posed by a second spread of Covid-19.

The pandemic has already forced the postponement of the start of the action until late October, and although club games continue to be played, there remains uncertainty over the 2020 inter-county season.

In addition to being in charge of Wexford, Fitzgerald has a coaching role with his club Sixmilebridge under manager Tim Crowe.

Speaking after they booked their place in the Clare SHC semi-finals with last night’s win over Broadford, Fitzgerald spoke passionately about the predicament facing the GAA.

“There has to be a championship. At the end of the day, this virus could be here for a while,” the 49-year-old told RTÉ Sport.

“As I’ve said before, I’m one of these guys that has an underlying condition. But you have to get on with life. What happens if we’ve no vaccine next year or the year after? What do we do?

"I know people say we should give it a miss for a year. I just don't agree with that."



“It’s about being smart. Once we don’t have any crazy parties or stuff like that and we’re sensible, why not do it? I think it’ll give people something to watch, instead of depriving young fellas of one year of their inter-county career.

“I know people say you should give it a miss for a year. I just don’t agree with that. There’s a lot of psychological issues out there as well. I’ve seen it first-hand, so there’s a lot to think about.”

Fitzgerald also voiced his opposition to the government’s decision to prohibit spectators from attending sporting fixtures. The GAA has subsequently instructed clubs that no more than 40 persons per team should be allowed access to games.

He said: “I can’t see why there aren’t more spectators allowed into games. I know they’re worried about people coming in groups in cars. Yeah, we need to talk about that and get it sorted, but people live for this. They live for games and to see games.”

